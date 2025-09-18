'Communal, Hate-Mongering & Xenophobic': Why BJP Assam's AI-Generated Video Of A Muslim-Majority State Crosses The Line | FPJ

New Delhi: An AI‑generated video shared by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Assam’s official X handle on September 15, drew massive backlash on social media, with users accusing the ruling party of using religion to "stoke fear of division".

The controversial clip portrays a purportedly dystopian future if the BJP is not re‑elected, framing Assam as a Muslim‑majority state with legalised beef, opposition leaders under a Pakistani flag, and public spaces overrun by Muslims.

Assam, a Muslim-Majority State Without BJP?

The 90‑second video imagines what Assam might become without BJP in charge. It shows leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaking against the backdrop of a Pakistani flag. Public spaces are filled exclusively with Muslims wearing stereotypical burqas and skull caps. Some scenes even suggest Muslims are taking over the government land, hinting at an alleged waqf control. The clip also claims that 90% of Assam’s population would be occupied by Muslims in future.

The message was clear: BJP is portrayed as the only defence against this imagined outcome. To add to the bigotry, the party captioned the post, "We can’t let Paaijaan’s dream come true," urging viewers to use their vote wisely.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, condemned the video in a post on X on September 17. He called it "a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim‑majority Assam if there was no BJP… Their dream is a Muslim‑mukt Bharat.”

He added that the video exposes what he described as the “repulsive Hindutva ideology” that views the very existence of Muslims in India as a problem.

Netizens also expressed alarm. Some described the video as “hateful”, “xenophobic”, and “communal”. One user wrote “a propaganda video made in poor taste… and speaks volumes about the hate the party harbours against minority Indians.”

Another said “The Constitution of India guarantees equal rights for all religions and this video violates the very idea of India.”

AI, Propaganda and Political Strategy

The video uses artificial intelligence to create its scenes. Although fictional, the fear the video is capable of instilling, is very much real. A fear that without BJP, Assam would be transformed into a Muslim-majority state, by framing legalised beef, Pakistani influence and demographic shifts as existential threats.

Congress party's Chairperson for social media and digital platforms, Supriya Srinate, wrote, "Election Commission @ECISVEEP, do you have no objection to posts like this? BJP is spreading poison in this manner - Mr. Gyanesh, will you, as always, remain a silent spectator and justify this?"

Despite the criticism, the video remains live on BJP Assam’s official X handle as of writing this article.

Should Political Parties Use Religion as a Campaign Tool for Vote Banks?

The video raises three important questions. First, whether a ruling party should use religious identity as a campaign tool to influence voter behaviour. Second, whether democracy can endure if leaders openly portray entire communities as enemies. Third, how the rise of AI in political communication might enable or accelerate misinformation and propaganda.

This is not an isolated incident. The use of AI in election content has prompted legal interventions before. For example, the Patna High Court ordered Congress to remove an AI‑generated video involving Prime Minister Modi and his late mother, calling it "offensive" and "derogatory". Congress argued it was satire, while critics pointed to hypocrisy in allowing similar content from ruling parties to go unchecked.

As election season heats up, one thing is clear - It's no longer just about who gets your vote. It's about how far political parties will go to control the narrative.

The question is, are we choosing our leaders, or are we choosing our fears?