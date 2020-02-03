'Committed towards a unified Maharashtra': CM Thackeray accuses Centre of siding with Karnataka in border dispute case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accused the BJP-led central government of siding with Karnataka in the Supreme Court over the Belgaum border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"I am committed toward a unified Maharashtra... Whatever is happening in Belgaum is shocking. I will meet the committee looking after this matter. The central government is a guardian of all states and is expected to be unbiased towards all states, but it is shocking that Centre is taking sides with Karnataka in Supreme Court for last the five years. This is really shocking," Thackeray said in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

On December 7 last year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had chaired a high-level meeting over the border dispute between the two states.

It was decided in the meeting that attempts will be made to get fast track hearing on the border issue in the Supreme Court.

Earlier on January 19, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that Belgaum border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is a long-pending dispute but can be resolved if Union Home Minister wants.

"If Home Ministry can resolve Kashmir issue and abrogate Article 370 then I think this border issue can be resolved too if Amit Shah wants. The matter comes under the Home Ministry. It is a long-pending issue. He should pay attention to this too," he said while speaking to ANI in Belagavi.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that the Supreme Court's verdict on the dispute between the two states over Belgaum would be acceptable to all.

Moreover, just as the new year kicked-off, protesters in Belagavi burnt an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, following which Shiv Sena workers had launched a protest near the Kolhapur bus stand on Sunday, and burnt an effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Police detained a group of around eight people who were allegedly trying to hoist 'Uttara Karnataka flag' in Hire Bagewadi area.

The border dispute has also led to the cancellation of bus services between the two states.