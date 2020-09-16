'Committed to peace': China says it is honouring agreements with India

China on Wednesday claimed it has been "honouring" the agreements signed with India, adding it is committed to peace and stability at their border areas.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said this at a media briefing when asked to comment on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and why is China not agreeing to move its troops back from the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

"For the Chinese side, we have been honouring the agreements signed between China and India. We are committed to peace and stability in the border area. Meanwhile we are committed to our sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.