Commercial Flights From Noida International Airport To Begin June 15, Indigo First To Operate

IndiGo | Unsplash.com

Noida: Noida International Airport will commence commercial flight operations from June 15, airport authorities announced on Friday. The first commercial service will be operated by IndiGo, followed by services from Akasa Air and Air India Express shortly thereafter.

Officials said preparations are in the final stages to ensure operations begin by mid-June. Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and Noida International Airport Limited are working to operationalise services at the earliest. Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said all efforts are being made at multiple levels to meet the timeline.

The airport has already received proposals for around 70 flights connecting major cities across the country. In the initial phase, airlines have proposed starting 17 flights. Following approvals, directions have been issued to finalise ticket booking systems.

The airport was inaugurated on March 28 by Narendra Modi. The domestic and cargo terminals are ready, while work on the international terminal is ongoing. In the first phase, the airport has been developed over 1,334 hectares, featuring a 3,900-metre runway, passenger terminal, air traffic control system and cargo hub.

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Officials said the airport is expected to become a major source of revenue for the government while offering world-class facilities to passengers. Noida International Airport Limited is projected to earn around Rs 496 per passenger. Estimates suggest total revenue could reach up to Rs 1 lakh crore over the next 30 years.

Authorities also highlighted the rapid development of the Yamuna City region following the airport project. Strict action against entities holding land without development has yielded positive results, officials said, adding that the airport is expected to emerge as a major economic hub in the coming decades.