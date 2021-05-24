'Come up with centralized vaccine procurement and allocation policy': Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodiya writes to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

On facing a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccines, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding to 'come up with a centralized vaccine procurement and allocation policy'.

The Dy CM in his two paged letter highlighted the issues too being faced by the government of Delhi due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and the vaccine shortage faced by the national capital.

Mr Sisiodiya wrote that the issue of vaccination has been messed up due to the policy mis-steps and it is high time that we take corrective measures.

"Our Nation is blessed to have several pharmaceutical companies and India can proudly claim to be the pharmacy for the world. Our scientists have successfully developed a vaccine (ie. Covaxin) and the Serum Institute of India had timely tied up for manufacture of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine known as Covishield in India." he added.

He said, "The Government of India controls the production and supply of vaccines by Indian manufacturers and it also controls the supply of vaccines by manufacturers from abroad. It is high time that Government of India comes out with a coherent, transparent and effective vaccination policy for all the citizens of this country including children."