e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCold wave hits Delhi, north India; next five days to be severe says IMD

Cold wave hits Delhi, north India; next five days to be severe says IMD

In the next 48 hours, the temperature in Delhi may fall to 4 degrees Celsius.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that severe cold has been reported from the national capital, and also from most places in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

In the next 48 hours, the temperature in Delhi may fall to 4 degrees Celsius.

"Severe cold reported at most places in Punjab while it was a cold day at most places with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; cold day to severe cold day at isolated places over northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh", said IMD in a tweet.

The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

However, it made a slow climb as the day progressed to settle at a maximum of 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
Biting cold, dense fog in north India; at least 11 injured in vehicle pile-up in UP
article-image

Cold wave to prevail in national capital

According to IMD, Delhi will continue to be in the grip of a cold wave on Monday as well.

The IMD has predicted dense fog in the national capital, and a cold morning on Monday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a fog warning for the next five days for Punjab.

The dense to very dense fog conditions have been predicted to prevail in many pockets of Punjab in the next two days.

According to the IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh will see a cold wave from Sunday, while a severe cold wave may be experienced in western and eastern Rajasthan for the next five days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Loan fraud case: CBI arrests Venugopal Dhoot, Videocon CEO, after Kochhar couple

Loan fraud case: CBI arrests Venugopal Dhoot, Videocon CEO, after Kochhar couple

Two policemen held for extorting gold worth Rs 50 lakh from passengers at Delhi airport

Two policemen held for extorting gold worth Rs 50 lakh from passengers at Delhi airport

CLAT 2023: Grievance filing window, conduct of exams starts today

CLAT 2023: Grievance filing window, conduct of exams starts today

Board Exams 2023: Haryana government wishes for temples, mosques to be wake-up alarms for students

Board Exams 2023: Haryana government wishes for temples, mosques to be wake-up alarms for students

Fog engulfs North India, visibility lowers and temperature dips to zero in Rajasthan

Fog engulfs North India, visibility lowers and temperature dips to zero in Rajasthan