Coimbatore rape-murder case: SC dismisses review plea of death row convict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by a death row convict seeking review of its verdict affirming capital punishment imposed on him for "horribly" gangraping a minor girl and later killing her along with her brother in Coimbatore in 2010.

In a majority judgment of 2:1, a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman, said there are no grounds to review their verdict upholding the death penalty of convict Manoharan.