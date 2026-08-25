Cockroach Janta Party Launches Nationwide Free Legal Aid Platform For Supporters And Volunteers

CJP's new platform connects supporters and volunteers facing legal difficulties with verified advocates offering free assistance | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 25, 2026: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday launched a nationwide legal aid platform to provide free legal assistance to its supporters and volunteers facing harassment, intimidation or violence.

“CJP’s Legal Aid platform is now live. If you have faced harassment, intimidation, or violence while raising your voice for better education, reach out to us through our Legal Aid platform,” the organisation said in a post on X while sharing a link to the website.

CJP said it would provide supporters and volunteers with the “best possible legal help” and assist them through the process.

Cockroach Janta Party announces its organisational expansion with the appointment of an Organisation Joint Secretary, National Spokespersons, and coordination committees for the North, West and East zones. pic.twitter.com/rzWCIhvV8a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2026

Nationwide Legal Support Network

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh also announced the launch on social media, saying the initiative was aimed at building a “nationwide legal support network.”

“Today, we are not just launching a website - we are building a nationwide legal support network so that no @Cockroachisback supporter or volunteer has to face a legal battle alone,” Singh said on X.

The launch comes after CJP said it would create a website to track legal action against protesters and connect them with lawyers. Rajya Sabha MP Kabil Sibal and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das announced the plan on July 28.

Platform Offers Help During Arrest Or Detention

The platform allows CJP supporters and volunteers to seek legal assistance and advocates to register to provide legal aid. Both those seeking assistance and advocates must first create an account on the website.

It also provides an emergency WhatsApp number, email ID and request form for supporters or volunteers who are arrested or detained. The website also provides information about their legal rights during an arrest.

According to the website, all legal aid services will be provided free of cost.

People seeking assistance need to submit only “minimal details” before they are matched with a verified advocate nearby. They can then communicate privately with the lawyer and share details of their case.

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Sibal Announced Rs 1 Crore For Legal Aid

While outlining plans for the platform last month, Rajya Sabha MP Sibal announced Rs 1 crore in legal aid for the initiative and urged lawyers across India to contribute to the fund.

“They will create a website where lawyers willing to provide legal assistance can register their names, location and the kind of help they can offer,” Sibal had said.

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