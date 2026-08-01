Coastal Police & Local Fishermen Rescue 17 Stranded After Fishing Boat Breaks Down Off Kozhikode Coast | Video | X / IANS

Kozhikode: In a joint operation, the Coastal Police along with residents rescued 17 fishermen stranded in the Arabian Sea after their fishing vessel suffered a mechanical breakdown, officials said.

The fishing boat had departed from Beypore Harbour and was operating west of Kappalangadi, Kadalundi, when its engine suddenly failed, leaving the vessel stranded amidst choppy waters.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, Coastal Police teams rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of local fishermen and residents, brought all 17 individuals safely back to shore.

The rescued fishermen were immediately taken to the Feroke CHC Hospital for medical evaluation and necessary treatment. Officials confirmed that none of the crew members suffered serious injuries during the ordeal and all are currently in stable condition.

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Earlier on July 7, the Indian Navy successfully evacuated and provided medical assistance to a stranded fisherman after his boat was lost at sea, officials said on Tuesday.

The fisherman was rescued by a nearby merchant vessel on July 5, and based on the request by the civil administration on July 6, the Navy's ALH Mk III helicopter from Eastern Naval Command was sent to evacuate the fisherman.

"An #IndianNavy ALH Mk III helicopter from EasternNavalCommand evacuated a stranded fisherman from a merchant vessel off Visakhapatnam," the Navy posted on X.

"The fisherman, whose fishing boat had gone missing at sea, had been rescued by a nearby merchant vessel on 05 Jul 26. Based on a request from Civil Administration on 06 July 26, he was evacuated by the Navy helicopter through rescue hoist and was provided medical assistance; before handing over to the Civil Authorities at Visakhapatnam," the Navy added.

In a separate incident off the Mumbai coast on July 4, Indian Navy's Sea King helicopter from INS Shikra undertook urgent medical evacuation of an injured seafarer from SCI crude oil tanker MT Desh Shakti.

"Despite the red alert due to incessant rains, poor visibility and rough seas, the helicopter skillfully evacuated the injured seafarer utilising a rescue basket. After stabilising the patient onboard the helicopter, he was transported ashore for urgent medical care," the Navy wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)