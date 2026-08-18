Coast Guard Rescues 9 Fishermen After Boat Sinks Off Daman; 3 Injured - VIDEO

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued nine fishermen after their fishing boat was reported to be sinking off the Daman coast, posing an imminent threat to their lives.

Following receipt of a distress call on August 18, the Indian Coast Guard Air Station Daman immediately launched a Chetak helicopter to the reported location of the distressed fishing boat. The helicopter reached the site promptly and initiated a rescue operation, successfully evacuating all nine fishermen to safety.

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During the operation, Coast Guard personnel found that three of the fishermen had sustained minor injuries. They were brought to the Indian Coast Guard Air Station in Daman, where they received first aid.

The injured fishermen were subsequently shifted to a government hospital for further medical treatment. Their injuries were reported to be minor.

The Coast Guard said its swift and coordinated response helped avert a potentially serious accident at sea. The operation also highlighted the force’s continued efforts to respond to maritime emergencies and safeguard fishermen and other mariners.