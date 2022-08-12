Coal smuggling case: Assets of some West Bengal IAS, IPS officers under ED scanner

Enforcement Directorate | File Photo

Kolkata: A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned eight IPS officers over their alleged connection in the coal smuggling scam, the agency sources on Friday said that the assets of some of these officers are under its scanner.

According to ED sources, other than eight IPS officers, five IAS officers are have also been summoned to face the quizzing in the national capital as their names came up while the interrogation of coal smuggling scam kingpin Anup Majhi alias Lala.

The central agency sources also mentioned that these IPS and IAS officers will be quizzed between August 21 to August 31.

“The questioning of these officers will take place between August 21 to August 31. These officers were deputed in the areas where illegal coal mining and smuggling took place. There is evidence that these officers benefitted from the scam,” said ED sources.

Among the IPS officers summoned by the central agency are Gyanwant Singh (ADG, CID), Koteswara Rao, S Selvamurugan, Shyam Singh, Rajeev Mishra, Sukesh Kumar Jain and Tathagata Basu.

The ED sources also added that Gyanwant Singh was first quizzed when the coal smuggling scam was unearthed and this will be the second round of questioning.

It may be noted that in November 2020 CBI had registered a case on coal smuggling scam and the CBI sleuths also quizzed TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Rujira and others in connection to this scam.