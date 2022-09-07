e-Paper Get App
Coal scam case: CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's Asansol residence, five other places in Kolkata

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Moloy Ghatak | Facebook

The Central Bureau of Investigation raided West Bengal Law Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Moloy Ghatak's residence in Asansol. The sleuths have simultanously raided five other locations in Kolkatta.

The raids by CBI is in connection with the coal scam case.

Ghatak is third TMC leader who's residence has been raided in the past two months.

Two other leaders from the state Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal are currently in judicial custody for their involvement in school jobs and cattle smuggling cases.

