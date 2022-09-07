Coal scam case: CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's Asansol residence, five other places in Kolkata

Moloy Ghatak | Facebook

The Central Bureau of Investigation raided West Bengal Law Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Moloy Ghatak's residence in Asansol. The sleuths have simultanously raided five other locations in Kolkatta.

The raids by CBI is in connection with the coal scam case.

CBI raids underway at 6 premises of TMC leader and West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak - five in Kolkata and one in Asansol - in connection with coal scam. https://t.co/9OYZrdKeVl — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Ghatak is third TMC leader who's residence has been raided in the past two months.

Two other leaders from the state Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal are currently in judicial custody for their involvement in school jobs and cattle smuggling cases.