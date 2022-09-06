Coal-based power plants get two years extension to install emissions control equipment | Representative Image

The thermal power plants (TPP) run by central and state agencies and also by private players including Tata Power, Adani Power, and JSW in the country, which are under the scanner for high air pollution, have got two years extension for the installation of emissions control equipment.

The union ministry of environment, forest and climate change in a gazettes notification issued on September 5 has extended the installation of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) technology up to December 2024 from December 2022 for Category A TPPs within 10 km radius of National Capital Region or cities having million plus population, for Category B TPPs with 10 km radius of critically populated areas of non-attainment cities up to December 2025 from December 2023 and for Category C TPPs which are other than those included in Category A and B up to December 2026 from December 2024. These TPPs are non-retiring units.

The ministry has made it clear that power plants will be forcibly retired if they do not comply with norms on sulphur emissions by the end of 2027. Plants near populated regions and New Delhi will have to pay penalties to operate from the end of 2024 while TPPs in less polluting areas will be penalised after the end of 2026.

According to the power ministry sources, FGD technology is a set of technologies used to remove sulphur dioxide from exhaust flue gases of fossil fuel power plants and from the emissions of other sulphur oxide emitting processes. It is a control device that absorbs and reacts using the alkaline reagent to produce a solid compound.

The ministry had notified emission norms on December 7, 2015, for Sulphur dioxide (SO2) for coal/lignite based which were to be implemented within two years from the notification, ie December 7, 2017. Subsequently, in December 2017, the timeline for the implementation of new emission norms was extended. Later due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline was once again extended.

As per the latest notification issued by the ministry on March 31, 2021, a task force has been constituted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) comprising of representatives from MoEF&CC, Ministry of Power (MoP), Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and CPCB to categorise TPPs in three categories. The deadline for installation of FGD for Category A plants that are within 10 Km radius of National Capital Region (NCR) is until December 31, 2022. Category B TPPs, which are within 10 Km radius of critically polluted areas, must install FGD technology by December 31, 2023. And the remaining thermal power plants come under Category C and must comply with the government’s directive by December 31, 2024.

Union minister of state for power Ashwini Kumar Choubey in March told the Rajya Sabha that about 20 TPPs run by Central or private entities have installed FGD technology. Out of 20 TPPs, 16 have installed wet FGD technology and four have installed Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) technology for desulphurisation of flue gas from these plants. ‘’However, no state-run plants have installed FGD units,” the minister said.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), TPPs account for more than 60 per cent of total industrial emissions of particulate matter; 45 percent of SO2; 30 percent of NOx; and more than 80 per cent of mercury, in the country.