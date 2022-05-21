CNG prices increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi; check rates here

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi and adjoining areas by Rs 2 per kg.

The CNG is now priced at Rs 75.61 per Kg in Delhi. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 78.17 per Kg.

Similarly, In other adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR, the gas will cost now Rs 86.07 per kg in Rewari and in Karnal and Kaithal, the gas price has increased to Rs Rs 84.27 per kg.



According to data compiled by news agency PTI, compressed natural gas (CNG) became costlier by ₹7.50 in the month of April alone. City gas distributers have been periodically raising prices since October last year, when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies the world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Prices rose by ₹8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021, and from January there was a steady increase of about 50 paise a kg almost every week, PTI further reported.



The price-hike in CNG is seen at a time when the Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation grew at 7.8 per cent in April, the highest in 8 years. The surge in the prices can also be linked to the increased geopolitical tensions due to the Ukraine War.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:42 AM IST