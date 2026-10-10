CM Yogi Adityanath Accepts SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya Election Challenge, Calls For Direct Contest In Assembly Polls | File Pic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accepted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s challenge to contest the Assembly election from Ayodhya, saying the two should face each other directly instead of fighting through their supporters.

CM Yogi Accepts Election Challenge

Responding to Akhilesh’s challenge, Yogi said the SP chief should file his nomination from Ayodhya and he would do the same, setting the stage for a direct political contest.

“Mr Akhilesh, you should contest from Ayodhya, and I will also contest. You file your nomination and I will file mine. Let us try our luck once. Why fight through disciples? The contest should be face-to-face. Let us settle this once and for all,” Yogi said while addressing a programme in Balrampur on Saturday.

Akhilesh Questions CM's Confidence

Akhilesh had challenged the chief minister on Friday, saying that if Yogi was so confident despite making tall claims, he should contest the election from Ayodhya himself. The SP chief had also alleged that people would not forgive those who had stolen religious donations and public money.

Taking a swipe at Akhilesh, Yogi said the SP chief was already rattled and questioned his ability to take him on directly.

“SP’s young leader is already rattled. These are the people who bowed before mafias and offered prayers at their graves. What can they fight against us? They do not have the courage. The people have already shown them the door,” he said.

Ayodhya Visits For Development

The chief minister, however, clarified that his frequent visits to Ayodhya were driven by his commitment to the town’s development and not electoral considerations.

“Ayodhya is our sacred dham. I visit it repeatedly to ensure that there is no negligence in its development and that the identity of Uttar Pradesh does not suffer any blemish. Ayodhya is a place of faith for us. We go there for its development, not to contest elections,” he said.

Opposition Criticised Over Religious Projects

Yogi also targeted the opposition over its criticism of development projects at Ayodhya, Kashi and the Vindhyavasini Dham, alleging that those questioning the projects had earlier opposed the chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He said the government was committed to preserving the state’s religious heritage alongside expanding infrastructure and public services.

The chief minister accused opposition parties of attempting to create disorder in the name of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said democratic opposition had its limits and alleged that some political leaders were trying to push the country backwards.

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He also accused opposition leaders of threatening officials, making remarks against the judiciary and provoking young people after electoral defeats. Targeting the Congress, he referred to corruption cases related to coal allocation, the Commonwealth Games and foodgrains during its rule.

Claiming that the law and order situation had improved since 2017, Yogi said the state would not tolerate riots or offences against women. He alleged that previous governments had prioritised the construction of boundary walls around graveyards over other development needs.

Highlighting development initiatives in Balrampur, Yogi said projects worth Rs 10,000 crore had received funding in the district over the past decade. He said the district would benefit from projects worth Rs 803 crore and assured that funds would not be a constraint.