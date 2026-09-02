Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Moves To Withdraw Cases Against Farmers, Teachers Filed Under DMK Rule

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Withdrawal Of Cases Against Farmers, Teachers | X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, announced that his government will withdraw cases registered against farmers and teachers for participating in protests during the previous DMK government.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly under Rule 110, Vijay said the cases were filed against people who had exercised their democratic right to protest over their livelihoods, rights and legitimate demands.

Farmers’ Protests Over SIPCOT Projects, Parandur Airport

Vijay said several farmers faced cases in connection with protests against SIPCOT industrial projects, including in Tiruvannamalai district. In some instances, the stringent Goondas Act was also invoked against protesters.

He also referred to opposition from farmers to the proposed Parandur airport project, with residents raising concerns over the loss of agricultural land, water bodies and livelihoods. The airport proposal has since been scrapped by the present government.

Describing farmers as the “backbone” of Tamil Nadu, Vijay said the decision to withdraw the cases was taken on humanitarian grounds and in recognition of their legitimate concerns.

Teacher Protest Cases Also to Be Dropped

The Chief Minister also announced the withdrawal of cases against teachers who had participated in protests through democratic means. He said several such cases were still pending, continuing to cause hardship to those involved.

Vijay criticised the previous MK Stalin-led DMK government, alleging that protesters had been treated in an “inhumane” manner despite raising their demands through democratic protests.

Vijay Says Move Will Strengthen Democratic Rights

Defending the decision, Vijay said his government would stand with farmers and teachers and support their “just demands”.

He said withdrawing the cases would strengthen democratic rights and help rebuild trust between the government and the people.

Opposition Parties Seek Wider Withdrawal

The announcement has also renewed demands for similar action in other protest-related cases. Parties including the CPI and PMK have separately urged the government to consider withdrawing cases linked to NEET protests and NLC-related agitations.

The move marks a significant political decision by the Vijay government, particularly concerning cases arising from protests during the previous administration.