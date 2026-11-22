CM Samrat Choudhary-Led Bihar Govt Pushes Industrial Expansion With ₹1,380.80 Crore Proposed Investment And 10,000 Jobs |

Patna, 22 November 2026: Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Samrat Choudhary, the State Government is making sustained efforts to establish Bihar as one of the leading industrial and manufacturing hubs in the country. Through industry-friendly policies, robust industrial infrastructure, simplified business processes and a transparent land allotment mechanism, the State Government is continuously promoting investment and industrial activities across the state.

In this direction, the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), through the meetings of the Project Clearance Committee (PCC) held in the last few days, has accorded approval for the allotment of approximately 100 acres of land to 73 industrial units. These projects are expected to attract a proposed investment of ₹1,380.80 crore and generate approximately 10,000 employment opportunities.

The investment promotion initiatives being undertaken under the guidance and coordination of the Managing Director have resulted in growing enthusiasm and interest among prospective investors towards Bihar. This is evident from the receipt of multiple applications for certain industrial plots, reflecting the state's increasing investment appeal and the growing confidence of investors.

Promoting Investment across Diverse Manufacturing Sectors

The approved projects include units in food processing, textiles, garment manufacturing, UPVC pipes, PU foam, bag manufacturing and general manufacturing. Investments in these sectors are expected to expand the state's manufacturing capacity, facilitate better utilization of local resources, promote value addition and strengthen the development of ancillary industries.

Promoting Future Industries through Investment in Emerging Sectors

Sunrise Sectors are emerging and rapidly evolving industrial segments that offer significant potential for future investment, technological innovation, and production expansion and employment generation. Alongside traditional manufacturing sectors, the Government of Bihar is placing special emphasis on promoting investment in these future-oriented sectors.

These include Renewable Energy and Solar Panel Manufacturing, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Centers, Ethanol and Biofuels, Food Processing, Textiles, Leather and Footwear, and Garment Manufacturing.

Investment in these sectors is expected to facilitate the development of a modern manufacturing ecosystem, strengthen technological capabilities, promote value addition to agricultural produce and create new employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled youth.

Transparent Land Allotment and Investor-Friendly Framework

BIADA follows a structured evaluation process through its Project Clearance Committee (PCC) to assess investment proposals. This ensures transparency, fairness and clarity in the industrial land allotment process. In addition, the State Government is consistently working towards strengthening industrial infrastructure, ensuring the availability of essential facilities and simplifying procedures related to the establishment of industries.

Focus on Employment Generation alongside Investment

The successful implementation of the 73 approved industrial projects is expected to generate approximately 10,000 direct employment opportunities. In addition, these projects are likely to stimulate economic activities across transportation, warehousing and logistics, raw material supply, packaging and other ancillary service sectors. This will also create new business opportunities for local entrepreneurs, suppliers and service providers.

The approval for the allotment of approximately 100 acres of land, the proposed investment of ₹1,380.80 crore and the potential generation of 10,000 employment opportunities collectively reflect the growing momentum of industrial expansion and investment activity in Bihar.

BIADA remains committed to expanding industrial infrastructure, encouraging investments and facilitating entrepreneurs by providing the necessary support and infrastructure for setting up industries in the state. The State Government aims to promote investment across traditional manufacturing sectors as well as emerging industrial sectors, thereby positioning Bihar as a leading destination for industrial growth, entrepreneurship and employment generation.