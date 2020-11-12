CM Gehlot placates Gurjars, agitation called off

After 12 days of protest in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, hundreds of Gurjar community members cleared a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai rail route on Thursday following their leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla reaching an agreement with the Rajasthan government.

The agitation had resulted in scores of trains getting diverted and many cancellations.

Col Bainsla’s son Vijay Banisla arrived in Pilupura village in Bharatpur district in the morning to tell the protesters that the Ashok Gehlot government had accepted the six demands put forward by the community.

The community members then called off the stir and shared sweets on the rail tracks.

Vijay Bainsla told the media, “The government’s approach has been very positive. We hope they will implement the agreement soon.”

Col Bainsla, his son and some other community representatives had held a marathon meeting with the ministers and officials lasting over six hours in Jaipur on Wednesday. Col Bainsla also met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. After the meeting, he felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

As per the agreement, the government will form a committee to look into new and in-process recruitment. Government jobs will be provided to next of kin of three persons who died in Gurjar agitation, while orders for pay fixation of 1,252 most backward class (MBC) employees have been issued by the department of personnel. All cases against Gurjars during the agitation will be withdrawn and the government will implement the five points that had been agreed upon in Malarna Dungar in February 2019. The government will also add 50 more beds to the girls hostel in Jaipur being built for MBC girl students.

As the Gurjars emptied the railway tracks, a team of the Indian railways led by ADEN Malkhan Singh Meena arrived in Pilupura to carry out repair work on the tracks so that trains could start running on the Delhi-Mumbai route of Western Central Railways.