Parties want roll back of notification on extension of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab, says CM Charanjit Singh Channi - All you need to know

Chandigarh: All parties unanimously passed a resolution that the notification allowing enhanced jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) be rolled back by the Centre. In case the Centre refused to roll back the decision, it was decided that a session of Vidhan Sabha be called over this, said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after the all-party meet.

An all-party meeting convened by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channiwas called on Monday to discuss the Centre's recent enhanced jurisdiction of the Border Security Force.

Leaders from various political parties were seen arriving at Punjab Bhawan for the meeting. The main opposition party, Aam Aadmi Party, was be represented by Bhagwant Mann and Aman Arora whereas Daljit Cheema and Chandumajra were Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) representatives.

Punjab Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal were among those who arrived at Punjab Bhawan for the meeting.

Navjot Singh Sidhu blasts decision

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday attacked the Centre over the issue of jurisdiction of the BSF, accusing it of "weakening the federal structure by creating a state within a state". He also slammed the government for "disregarding the democratic rights of the people of Punjab" with extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), and expressed fear of "torture, false cases, arbitrary detention and illegal arrests" in the state.

BJP boycotts meeting

Meanwhile, BJP's Punjab unit decided to boycott the meeting stating that there is no conflict between the BSF and the state police. Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said, "BSF is a concurrent list subject. Along with the BSF, the Punjab Police can also carry out searches and register cases. The drones are used to smuggle weapons and drugs and to stop these illegal activities, the jurisdiction of BSF has been widened." Alleging that the Congress government in Punjab has not delivered the promises that they made in the manifesto, Kalia said, "During the all-party meeting, the Congress government should discuss the party manifesto."

Referring to Captain Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar's support of the Centre decision to extend BSF jurisdiction to 50 km inside the international border in the state, Cheema said that the Congress party should clarify as some of the party's leaders are supporting the decision.

BSF jurisdiction

Earlier on October 13, the Ministry of Home Affairs empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures upto an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

As per the fresh order, the BSF to have jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or further permission either from central or state governments.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:24 PM IST