Gujarat: CM Patel visits lumpy virus vaccination centre as disease spreads

ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Jamnagar's lumpy virus vaccination centre today as the skin disease spread across the 20 districts in the state.

He will review the situation arising out of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) outbreak and suggest measures to control the disease.

Cattle suffering from Lumpy Skin Disease are being treated and vaccinated in the Jamnagar district.

"We're treating affected animals by providing anti-biotics. We're covering 5-10 villages. Less than 1 per cent cattle population is affected, the situation is under control," said the Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department.

More than 1,200 cattle have died of lumpy skin disease in Gujarat, as per reports. Following this, the state government has intensified surveys, treatment as well as vaccination.

The government has been on the alert and Bhupendra Patel visited Kutch recently which is one of the worst affected places in the state.

According to the government, the affected districts include Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Porbandar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Banaskantha, Patan, Surat, Aravalli and Panchmahal.

What is Lumpy Skin Disease?

As per reports, Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.

Besides Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have reported Lumpy Skin Disease among cattle.