Close Shave: Biker Hit By Car After Skidding On Gravel Left Behind After Road Work In UP's Etawah - VIDEO

Etawah: A video from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah has once again raised concerns over poor road maintenance and lack of civic accountability. The video captures the exact moment of a motorcyclist narrowly escaping a fatal accident after his bike skids on loose gravel left unattended on a busy road, triggering widespread outrage on social media. The incident reportedly took place early Monday at Ramlila Road.

The clip has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the biker losing control after his two-wheeler skidded on stones reportedly left behind after nearby construction work. With no warning signs or barricades in place, the rider along with the pillion rider fell onto the road, only to be run over seconds later by a speeding car approaching from the opposite direction. Both on the bike suffered injuries due tothe accident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens React

The viral video has triggred reactions from netizens, with many calling the incident as staged.

One of the users said,"This is literally staged."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"So who was this camera guy waiting for action," another user said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user said,"Why would anyone be ready with a phone to capture it"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has garnered more than 212.4K views in just a few hours of posting.