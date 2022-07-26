e-Paper Get App

Class 12 girl found dead in Cuddalore; third such case in Tamil Nadu

According to ANI, a case of suspicious death has been registered by police and further investigation is on.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative

A class 12 girl found dead in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, third such instance in the state this month.

Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan says "She committed suicide due to domestic issues at her home."

Class 12th girls death

The incident came days after the suicide of a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi of the state who died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers.

After her death, there were violent protests in the district, prompting the Salem Police to deploy heavy security around the school and other areas.

Section 144 had to be imposed in several areas. The High Court also ordered the police to find out who instigated the violence.

The last rites of the deceased girl were performed in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi Veppur on Saturday.

On July 25, another girl was found dead a day ago in her hostel room in a school in the state's Tiruvallur district.

The girl was a student of the government-aided Sacred Heart senior secondary school for girls near Kilacheri village in Mappedu, and the incident is the second such case in the state in this month.

The autopsy is being conducted with full video recording in the presence of Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) officials and the family members of the deceased including the mother, brother and the advocates, officials said.

