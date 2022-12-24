Clashes break out at St Mary's Basilica church in Kochi over unified holy mass ahead of Christmas

Violent clashes erupted at the Saint Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Kochi on Saturday over unified holy mass. Members of the laity who support the unified mass got into a brawl with those who opposed to it.

broke out when those who support the mode of mass approved by the Synod arrived at the Cathedral to mark their protest on Saturday. Protesters vandalised the altar and tried to take control of the church in the morning during the time of the mass.

Kochi Police have beefed up security in and around the church but still couldn't manage to stop the violence.

Supporters of the unified mass have also accused the rebel group of conducting the "mass of evil" for the past three days by threatening the administrator.