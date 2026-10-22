CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Seek More Time To Join Delhi Police Crime Branch Probe Into Jantar Mantar Protest

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have sought additional time to appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch in cases linked to the Jantar Mantar protest | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, October 22, 2026: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have sought more time to appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning in connection with the October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said on Thursday.

The two leaders were summoned for questioning on October 22 in connection with separate cases involving allegations of trespassing and obstructing public servants during the protest. However, they requested more time to join the investigation.

Crime Branch Likely To Issue Fresh Notices

According to police sources, Das and Ranka will not appear before the Crime Branch on Thursday. The police are now likely to issue fresh notices asking them to join the investigation.

Both cases, initially registered in connection with the protest, were recently transferred to the Crime Branch. The investigation will continue, with the police expected to summon the two leaders again.

Leaders Give Written Undertakings

Das and Ranka were released on Wednesday, October 21, after submitting written undertakings that they would not breach the peace.

They also gave written undertakings not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar as long as the site remains denotified. The condition places a restriction on their calls for protests at the site while its denotified status continues, PTI reported.

The two were directed to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each until the inquiry is completed.

Judicial Custody Ended On October 21

Das and Ranka were initially detained in connection with the CJP protest and sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14.

Their custody was extended by another two days on October 19 before expiring on Wednesday, October 21, following which they were released.

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Although the two leaders are now out of judicial custody, they still face questioning in the cases linked to the protest. Their request for more time means the Crime Branch will have to wait before questioning them.

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