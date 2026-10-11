CJP Leaders Released On ₹50,000 Surety Bond; Must Maintain Peace For A Year

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released by a Special Executive Magistrate in Delhi on Sunday, October 11, after nearly 24 hours in preventive detention. Their release came with a condition to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year, with reports stating that a surety bond of ₹50,000 was required.

The three leaders were detained by Delhi Police from inside an Air India flight shortly after it landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Mumbai on Saturday. They were travelling to participate in the CJP’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

What Conditions Were Imposed On CJP Leaders?

According to reports, the magistrate ordered the release of Dipke, Das and Ranka subject to the requirement that they maintain peace and good behaviour for a period of one year.

A surety bond of ₹50,000 was also reportedly required for their release. The conditions stemmed from preventive proceedings initiated against the three leaders under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Section 126 provides for requiring a person to execute a bond to maintain peace when an executive magistrate has grounds to believe that the person may breach the peace or disturb public tranquillity. Section 170 deals with preventive arrests to stop the commission of cognisable offences.

No additional restrictions on travel, speech or participation in protests were mentioned in the contemporaneous reports cited.

CJP Leaders Detained From Air India Flight At Delhi Airport

Dipke, Das and Ranka were taken into preventive custody on Saturday, October 10, shortly after their Air India flight from Mumbai landed at Delhi’s IGI Airport.

The leaders were heading to the national capital for the CJP’s proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The party had planned to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, but Delhi Police had denied permission for the gathering.

Following their detention, the three were produced before a magistrate at the Delhi Cantonment police station on Sunday morning, after which the release order was issued.

CJP Says Delhi Police Was 'Forced' To Release Leaders

Following the release, the CJP took to X to welcome the development and claimed that the police had been forced to release its leaders.

“Finally, Delhi Police is forced to release Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. Cockroaches never die,” the party wrote.

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Earlier, Ratna Singh, head of the CJP’s legal team, had said in a post on X that a Delhi Police official informed her about the leaders’ scheduled production before the magistrate. She also said she would be present at the Delhi Cantonment police station with other lawyers representing the party.

CJP To Announce Future Course Of Action

The leaders’ release comes amid the party’s continuing agitation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and its demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The CJP was scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 pm on Sunday, October 11, where it was expected to announce its future course of action.

The developments follow heightened security arrangements across Delhi ahead of the proposed Jantar Mantar protest, with police taking preventive measures to prevent a large gathering in the national capital.