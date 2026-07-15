CJP Founder Abhijeet Calls For One-Day Hunger Strike In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk's Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet has urged people to observe a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and students | File Photo

New Delhi, July 15, 2026: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet on Wednesday called for a one-day mass hunger strike on July 16 in solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and students across the country.

Call For Wider Participation

“Tomorrow, July 16, join us for a one-day mass hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the students of this country,” Abhijeet said in a post.

The appeal comes as Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, where he has been protesting since June 28.

His protest seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged question paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.

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Protest Gathers Momentum

Abhijeet's call signals an effort to broaden public participation in the ongoing protest by urging people to observe a symbolic one-day fast.

The appeal also reflects continued support for Wangchuk's agitation, which has centred on concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations and their impact on students across the country.

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