CJP Expands Organisational Team, Names National Spokespersons And Joint Secretaries; Check Full List

CJP has announced new national office-bearers and North, East and West zone coordination teams as it expands its nationwide organisation | AI Gnerated Image

New Delhi, August 25, 2026: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced new members of its organisational teams, naming national spokespersons and joint secretaries and forming coordination committees for the North, East and West zones.

The announcement comes as the pressure group continues its nationwide School Thik Karo campaign and prepares for a peaceful march in New Delhi next month. The CJP has accused the government of failing to fulfil commitments it made on July 25.

Introducing the new members of the Cockroach Janta Party’s organisational teams.



We look forward to building a stronger and more active organisation across the country. pic.twitter.com/YFXmGfGKVX — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) August 25, 2026

CJP Expands Organisational Team

The latest appointments indicate that the CJP is seeking to strengthen its organisational structure as it continues its campaign across the country. The group has named five organisation joint secretaries and two national spokespersons, besides announcing members of three zonal coordination committees.

Earlier this month, the CJP announced its 14-member national working committee, naming Abhijeet Dipke as national convenor. Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rana were named co-conveners, while Aafreen Nawaz was appointed national secretary.

Who Are The New Joint Secretaries And Spokespersons?

The CJP named Rekha Sharma, Akshay Shinde, Prem Aakash, Anam Uzzama and Balakrishna Shukla as organisation joint secretaries.

Sudhir Sangwan and Siddhant Bhardwaj were named national spokespersons.

North Zone Coordination Committee

The North Zone Coordination Committee comprises Aadesh Pradhan Gurjar, Azad Mohit, Mohd Farhan Khan, Vishesh Karnwal, Ujjwal Pandey, Pooja Saini, Aftab Singh Virk, Arshdeep Singh Kochar, Zahid Ahmed Male, Mehvish Ali, Shreshth Singh Khera, Ajay Deshwal, Vivek Sangwan, Mukesh Allrounder, Ram Jhakhad, Harsh Kartikey Singh and Aarushi Ghai.

East Zone Coordination Committee

The East Zone Coordination Committee includes Sheikh Maruf Uddin, Dedipya Ganguly, Sheikh Abdul Hafiz, Parkarti Sahu, Rakesh Ranjan Samal, Swapnil Mishra, Ashutosh Ranjan, Khushbu Wahab Choudhary, Mayank Pandey, Satish Yadav, Aslam Khan, Rasika Khare, Sachin Bharwal, Kritika Kashyap, Mohan Yadav and Raman Deep.

West Zone Coordination Committee

The West Zone Coordination Committee comprises Nitin Dighe, Jaisingh Shere, Durgesh Kuhike, Nilakshi Wankhede, Sarosh Shaikh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rohit Patel, Aniket Shivhare, Ram Patel, Ved Trivedi and Pritesh Chawda.

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The appointments give the CJP a wider organisational structure across the three zones at a time when it is trying to sustain its nationwide campaign and build momentum ahead of its planned march in New Delhi next month.

“We look forward to building a stronger and more active organisation across the country,” the CJP wrote on X while announcing the new teams.

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