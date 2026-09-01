CJP Calls Off September 5 March After Centre Moves SC To Withdraw Cases Against Student Protesters

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das | File

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Tuesday called off its protest march call in New Delhi on September 5. Spokesperson Saurav Das told the Supreme Court that the decision came in view of the "positive assurances" by the Centre to withdraw cases against protestors and the subsequent orders to be issued by the court.

The matter was heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Das read out the CJP's statement before the top court. “As co-convener of the CJP, I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today's order,” Das told the court.

Apex court’s earlier observations

Earlier on Monday, the apex court declined to urgently intervene against the proposed march. The CJI-led bench had said there was no compelling reason at that stage to presume that the demonstration would result in any untoward incident and left the issue of maintaining law and order to the government and police.

Centre details discussions

During Tuesday’s hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government and Delhi Police, told the court that he had moved five applications and provided the bench with the background to the discussions between the government and the protesters, News 18 reported.

Mehta also took the bench through the Delhi Police’s application and referred to a portion concerning 2,873 individuals with criminal antecedents.

He said a fresh FIR against the “miscreants" would actually be filed. Mehta further told the Supreme Court that four other states, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, had also moved applications in connection with the matter.

Compensation modalities to be discussed

Regarding the compensation, Mehta told the court that the Centre was committed to providing it, but said the modalities would have to be discussed. Following the submissions, Das read out the CJP’s statement in court and announced the withdrawal of the September 5 march.