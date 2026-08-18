CJP Accuses Centre Of Delaying FIR Withdrawal, Seeks Representation On Supreme Court Panel | VIDEO

CJP leaders have demanded action on FIRs against protesters and representation on the Supreme Court's proposed inquiry committee | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 18, 2026: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday accused the Centre of delaying action on its assurance to withdraw FIRs against students and protesters and demanded representation on the high-powered committee proposed by the Supreme Court to examine allegations of police excesses and violence against police personnel.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the court, while hearing pleas concerning the July 20 protest in and around Jantar Mantar, had repeatedly asked the government to provide a list of FIRs registered against protesters. He demanded that the Centre place before the court a list of cases that could be quashed.

#WATCH | Delhi | Cockroach Janta Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "When the court is asking (from govt) for the list of FIRs to be quashed, then why are you not submitting it to the court? But you (govt) are showing hesitancy on this in the court. Don't play delay… pic.twitter.com/TTsHNErd48 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

FIR Row Puts Centre's Assurances Under Scanner

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas alleging police excesses against student protesters during the agitation spearheaded by the CJP, as well as allegations of violence against police personnel.

Das said the petitioners, through lawyer Vrinda Grover, urged the Supreme Court to invoke Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs against protesters across the country.

According to Das, Grover told the court that the Centre should have no objection to such a step because its representatives, including Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, had agreed to the protesters' demands when the agitation was called off on July 25.

Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das says, "During today's hearing, the Supreme Court clearly stated its intention to quash all FIRs lodged against the protesters, asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to provide a state-wise list of the FIRs so the… pic.twitter.com/hp6rbqcSlU — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2026

"The government has not given a commitment to the Supreme Court today that they are going to give it (the list of FIRs). The Supreme Court said three times to the government today that you should give us this list, only then will we quash it," Das said.

The allegation raises questions over how quickly assurances made to protesters are being followed up, particularly when the dispute involves cases registered during a nationwide agitation.

Das also claimed that the government had not honoured its assurances on compensation and had failed to hold subsequent meetings with CJP representatives.

"If you have given a commitment, then you will have to honour it. You are not honouring all the commitments you have made about compensation, about FIRs. So, you have betrayed the entire country," he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das on the Supreme Court hearing on alleged police brutality against NEET paper leak protesters, says, "If the Supreme Court feels that justice for the protesters and the country's youth can be ensured only through a high-powered… pic.twitter.com/bB5JOmLIRi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2026

CJP Warns Of Fresh Agitation

Das said that if the government failed to meet its commitments, the CJP's National Working Committee would meet to decide its next course of action.

"If the youth of the country are forced to take to the streets again, then this time it will not be right for the government," he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, on the Supreme Court hearing on alleged police brutality against NEET paper leak protesters, says, "The government delegation had assured us that it would request the Supreme Court to invoke Article 142 and quash all the FIRs.… pic.twitter.com/37Ce6WX7rE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2026

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said the organisation last met the government delegation on August 2 and subsequently shared a draft vetted by lawyers. She alleged that the government had not responded to requests for another meeting.

"They even agreed that they will take a stand in the court with respect to invoking Article 142. They have not taken any such stand today," Singh said, adding that the draft prepared with the government should be placed before the court.

Das said the government had identified around 2,800 "hardened criminals" and argued that people facing serious criminal charges should be dealt with separately from peaceful protesters.

"If you want to take action against them, that is a different issue altogether. But the issue of the students, the issue of the protesters, is related to the FIR," he said.

CJP Seeks Place On Supreme Court Panel

On the proposed high-powered committee, Singh said the CJP wanted its representatives to be included and insisted that the panel should have independent members.

"We are sure that the high-powered committee will find a solution as long as it is independent. But we would also like the members of the CJP team to be a part of it," she said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would constitute a high-powered committee comprising retired apex court and high court judges, a former Director General of Police (DGP) and a former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters and violence against police personnel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the order constituting the committee would be released on Wednesday after the court receives suggestions from the parties on other members who could be included, PTI reports.

The composition of the committee will be significant because its credibility will depend heavily on whether all sides see its inquiry as independent and fair.

Facial Recognition Use Questioned

Das also questioned the use of facial recognition technology during the Jantar Mantar protest, saying protesters were photographed and videographed and monitored through CCTV cameras.

"There are several constitutional questions concerning the facial recognition technology. There is a lot of misuse that can happen. I think safeguards need to be put in place," Das said, urging the Supreme Court to examine whether such surveillance was constitutional.

Asked about political allegations involving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Das said the CJP did not want to be drawn into a political blame game and asked the government to focus on students and protesters.

Das also alleged that labels such as "Urban Naxals" and "Dimaagi Naxals" were being used to discredit young people. The BJP has accused the CJP of being a proxy for AAP.

Nationwide Campaign, Tour Planned

Das said the CJP had launched a nationwide "School Theek Karo" campaign under which young people were documenting infrastructure problems in schools. The organisation was also beginning a nationwide tour and would decide its next course of action based on the government's response.

"All the demands should be fulfilled," Das said, questioning the government's willingness to provide compensation to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over paper leaks.

"The youth of the country will not tolerate this. I am warning you again. Please mend your ways. Otherwise, we will be again forced to take some action," he said.

Das maintained that people should not be required to seek permission to exercise their constitutional right to hold peaceful protests. He said the CJP had cooperated with Delhi Police during the Jantar Mantar demonstration.

He alleged that protesters were subjected to excessive force and sexual assault during the July 20 incident and said the allegations should be examined independently.

"There is nothing to welcome here. Let something concrete happen, then we will welcome," Das said when asked about the Supreme Court proceedings.

Panel To Examine Assault, Harassment Claims

The Supreme Court said the committee would also examine allegations of sexual assault and online harassment of female protesters and the victimisation of other vulnerable people through social media.

"Whosoever is responsible, there can be no excuse and no justification. It must be taken seriously and taken to its logical conclusion. That is why we are constituting a high-powered committee. The committee will look into each and every aspect of these matters," Chief Justice Kant said.

The court also said it would direct that video footage and CCTV recordings of the violence during the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi be handed over to the high-powered committee for examination.

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The proposed inquiry now puts both the allegations against police and claims of violence against police personnel under scrutiny. Its findings, along with the government's response on the FIRs and other assurances, could determine whether the confrontation ends through institutional action or returns to the streets.

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