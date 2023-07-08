CJI Chandrachud Bids Farewell To Colleague Justice Murari In Poetic Manner

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud | PTI

It was an evening laden with poetry; the presiding ‘poet’ was none other than Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the captive audience comprised legal eagles.

It was a dazzling evening at the Supreme Court auditorium, where the CJI and his colleagues had hosted a farewell dinner for Justice Krishna Murari, who retired from the top court on Friday.

"Musafir hain hum bhi, musafir ho tum bhi, kisi mod par fir mulaqat hogi (I am a traveller, so are you. We will meet again at some point)," the CJI cited Bashir Badr with a touch of nostalgia.

In a flattering postscript, Justice Chandrachud recalled how Justice Murari was always calm, and never lost his cool. He also spoke about the "Kanpuri touch" in his accent.

CJI Chandrachud Shared Memories Of Justice Murari's Struggle With Technology

The CJI had several nuggets to share: how Justice Murari struggled initially when the court went paperless. While hearing the cases related to Shiv Sena and Delhi government's rights, as part of a five-member Constitution Bench, Justice Murari tied himself into knots while using a laptop and I-Pad. Justice PS Narasimha then helped him, after which he was at ease with the devices.

Justice Chandrachud concluded with another couplet about their association as brother-in-arms: -- "Aapke saath kuch lamhe kai yaaden bataur inaam mile, ek safar par nikle aur tujurbe tamam mile (I got a few moments with you, and garnered many memories, as rewards, as the journey continued).

Justice Murari Praises CJI Chandrchud

Justice Krishna Murari said he was fortunate to have DY Chandrachud as his chief justice twice -- once in Allahabad, and again in the Supreme Court. He thanked the CJI for his generosity towards his colleagues.

The outgoing judge said the top court wasn't just a custodian of constitutional ideas, but also of the constitutional goals for which the elders had fought.

"This court is not only a custodian of the multicultural ethos; it is also a symbol of diversity. This court comprises people from many geographical regions, reflecting the plurality and true essence of all religions, castes, creeds and the nation," he said.

Justice Murari Too Recites A Couplet

Justice Murari, too, then recited a couplet -- "Kadam uthe bhi nahin aur safar tamaam hua, gazab hai raah ka itna bhi mukhtasar hona (Didn't even take a step and the journey ended, it’s amazing how the path is cut short)."

He then said it's both an emotional and difficult moment for him, and ended his speech with another couplet to thank everyone --

"Dar-o-deewar pe hasrat se nazar karte hain, khush raho ahl-e-watan hum to safar karte hain (I look longingly at the doors and the walls, be happy, fellow countrymen, we travel)."

Notably, Wajid Ali Shah, the last King of Awadh, had said this at the time when the British banished him from Lucknow and sent him to Kolkata. -- INPUT NDTV.