Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Inaugural Flight Of Noida International Airport In Jewar - VIDEO

ANI

Jewar: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday cut the ceremonial ribbon for the inaugural flight of Noida International Airport in Jewar.

First commercial flight

The first commercial flight, IndiGo flight 6E-2278, is scheduled to land in Bengaluru at 11.05 am after it arrived at the airport around 8.00 am from Lucknow Airport, according to news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, the Minister cut a cake before flagging off Noida International Airport's first commercial flight and also handed out novelty flight tickets to the passengers of the flight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Farmers join inaugural journey

The civil aviation minister said that farmers who contributed land for this airport will travel on its inaugural flight to Lucknow, where a special interaction with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been organised.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This will serve as a hub for both domestic and international operations... Once completed, the Jewar Airport is set to become one of the largest airports in Asia... We will start with a capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, and the terminal will be expanded once that capacity is saturated. Ultimately, by the fourth phase, we aim to increase the capacity to 7 crore passengers per year," he added.