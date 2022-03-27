Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hails international flights resumption

Nearly after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, international flights resumed, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed happiness and prayed for the good health of passengers.

"India would be back on being connected to the world as all international flights resume from today. The national flights were started with full capacity internally on October 18. Now the international flights have been started with full capacity. I pray for the good health of our passengers," said Scindia.

The passengers were seen delighted at the news as numerous passengers queued at the Delhi airport.

"We couldn't go back earlier, now that the flights have started, I am pretty excited to meet my people. Also, there are all facilities here including the testing centers. I look forward to a safe journey," said Sameer Agrawal, a passenger.

After India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, a total of 60 foreign airlines of 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq, and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:43 PM IST