 CISF Apprehends Passenger After Suspicious Substance Detected At Delhi Metro Station | Video
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CISF Apprehends Passenger After Suspicious Substance Detected At Delhi Metro Station | Video

A passenger claiming to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur was apprehended at the Jama Masjid Metro Station after trying to flee when an X-ray baggage scanner detected a suspicious object. CISF personnel caught him near the exit & found an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in his undergarment. A video of the chase is circulating online. The passenger was handed over to the police.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
CISF Apprehends Passenger After Suspicious Substance Detected At Delhi Metro Station | Video
CISF Apprehends Passenger After Suspicious Substance Detected At Delhi Metro Station | Video | X @CISFHQrs

A passenger was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station after he attempted to flee when a suspicious object was detected during baggage screening. A subsequent search uncovered an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment. A video of the chase if doing round on the internet.

According to information shared by the CISF, the incident came to light when an X-ray baggage inspection system (XBIS) detected a dense, suspicious object during screening. The passenger tried to escape after the object was flagged, prompting CISF personnel to pursue him.

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Acting swiftly, the personnel chased the passenger and apprehended him near the station’s exit gate.

The passenger claimed to be a non-resident Indian (NRI) living in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He, along with his belongings and the recovered substance, was handed over to the police for further investigation.

The nature of the substance and the circumstances surrounding its concealment are yet to be established.

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