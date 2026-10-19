CISF Apprehends Passenger After Suspicious Substance Detected At Delhi Metro Station | Video | X @CISFHQrs

A passenger was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station after he attempted to flee when a suspicious object was detected during baggage screening. A subsequent search uncovered an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment. A video of the chase if doing round on the internet.

According to information shared by the CISF, the incident came to light when an X-ray baggage inspection system (XBIS) detected a dense, suspicious object during screening. The passenger tried to escape after the object was flagged, prompting CISF personnel to pursue him.

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Acting swiftly, the personnel chased the passenger and apprehended him near the station’s exit gate.

The passenger claimed to be a non-resident Indian (NRI) living in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He, along with his belongings and the recovered substance, was handed over to the police for further investigation.

The nature of the substance and the circumstances surrounding its concealment are yet to be established.