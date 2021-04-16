CISCE postpones ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams due to COVID-19 surge

Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISCE) and Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations starting from May 4, 2021, have been deferred, announced the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday. This decision has been taken in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

"In the light of the nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases, the CISCE has decided to defer Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC board examinations scheduled to be conducted from May 4, 2021," read the circular.

"The COVID-19 situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ISC and ICSE examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of board examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021," it added.

The Class 12 ISC board exams will be conducted at a later date, whereas the students of Class 10 ICSE board will be given two options to write the offline exams along with Class 12 ISC students or to not write offline exams.

"In view of the Class 10 ICSE candidates opting for the second option, the CISCE will develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates," the circular further said.