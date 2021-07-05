CISCE decreases Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 syllabus for English, Indian languages

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on reduced the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) syllabus for English and Indian languages for forthcoming board examinations. The board is working towards reducing the portion for other subjects as well. The revised syllabus can be accessed on the council's official website - cisce.org.

In a letter addressed to school heads, the council said that the closure of schools due to the pandemic induced lockdown has impacted the teaching-learning process adversely.

The review process was undertaken to recognise portions of the syllabus that can be decreased without compromising on the qualify of content, the board further said.

"The CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for classes 10 and 12 for 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced without compromising on the qualify of content," the council said in the letter.

“The CISCE is also carrying out syllabus reduction in several other subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels, in consultation with its subject experts. The same will be made available on the CISCE website soon.” the council stated.

Earlier, The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) informed that the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations of Class 12 for academic year 2020-21 were cancelled.

Class 10 exams for academic year 2021 were scheduled from May 4 to June 7 however they were also cancelled. The results for both the tests are expected to be released before July-end.