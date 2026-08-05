Cipla, Rocket India To Invest ₹300 Crore In Karnataka Manufacturing Expansion | AI Representational Image

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Leading pharmaceutical companies Cipla and plant-based protein manufacturing company Rocket India will invest in Karnataka, state Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday.

"Cipla said it would invest Rs 200 crore to expand the capacity of its manufacturing facility at Bommasandra in Bengaluru, whereas Rocket India will set up a Rs 100 crore unit to expand its manufacturing facility at Gokak in Belagavi district," Patil said in a statement during the second day of the Mumbai Roadshow meant to attract investments to Karnataka.

During the event, the Government delegation held discussions with several leading companies, the statement said.

The discussions included representatives from Blackstone, Saint-Gobain, Horizon, Henkel, KEC International and ideaForge Technology.

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Speaking about the meetings, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, S Selvakumar said Cipla has already commenced the expansion of its Bommasandra facility, and production at the expanded unit is expected to begin by December this year.

He said Rocket India, which operates a manufacturing facility at Gokak in Belagavi district, has been assured of adequate supplies of maize, the key raw material for its plant-based protein products.

"As Karnataka is one of the largest producers of maize, the company has been assured of a reliable supply of the raw material, while farmers will benefit from a stable market for their produce," the statement said.

It said the company has also expressed interest in establishing its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru.

Similarly, Blackstone has expressed interest in investing in data centres, renewable energy and fibre-optic infrastructure in Karnataka.

Saint-Gobain, a global leader in glass and advanced materials manufacturing, is planning to expand its manufacturing facilities in the state.

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The Government has briefed the company on suitable land parcels available for the proposed expansion, he added.

The State Government has encouraged Horizon to explore investment opportunities in Karnataka's Tier-2 cities in the industrial and infrastructure sectors, according to the statement.

The company is interested in developing plug-and-play industrial infrastructure, which, Selvakumar said, would help promote balanced regional industrial development across the state.

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