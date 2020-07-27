Cinema halls, gyms to open under Unlock 3.0? Here's what we know so far

While India continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the government - both at the Central and State level - have begun restoring normalcy. While the country had been under lockdown for months, we are now in the second phase of a gradual unlocking of restrictions.
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry had recently suggested that the government bring forth a whole host of new relaxations including the reopening of multiplexes and cinemas and metro rail, resumption of international flights and more. The organisation contended that a long-term total lockdown was unsustainable for most economies. FICCI had also recommended that educational institutions be reopened as well as restaurants and eateries in a limited capacity.
While there has been no official announcement about the measures that the government will announce for the next phase of unlocking, reports suggest that FICCI's suggestions may well become the reality.
An NDTV report quoted sources to say that the government is mulling requests to permit theatres and gyms to reopen. Schools and colleges might however have to contend with online classes for a while longer. Needless to say, they even if they do re-open, there will be many restrictions in place.
Reportedly, an association of movie theatres had sought that cinema halls be allowed to operate with 25-30% capacity. The NDTV report states that the request has been forwarded to the home Ministry.
