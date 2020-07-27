Cinema halls, gyms to open under Unlock 3.0? Here's what we know so far

While India continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the government - both at the Central and State level - have begun restoring normalcy. While the country had been under lockdown for months, we are now in the second phase of a gradual unlocking of restrictions.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry had recently suggested that the government bring forth a whole host of new relaxations including the reopening of multiplexes and cinemas and metro rail, resumption of international flights and more. The organisation contended that a long-term total lockdown was unsustainable for most economies. FICCI had also recommended that educational institutions be reopened as well as restaurants and eateries in a limited capacity.

While there has been no official announcement about the measures that the government will announce for the next phase of unlocking, reports suggest that FICCI's suggestions may well become the reality.