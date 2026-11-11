'Choti Katwa' Scare Grips Andhra Hostel, 10-13 Girls' Braids Cut In 12 Days

A series of bizarre incidents involving the cutting of girls' hair has triggered panic at a government-run hostel in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, with parents alleging that an unidentified person has been entering the premises at night and cutting the braids of sleeping students.

The incidents have been reported at the BR Ambedkar Gurukul Hostel in Ramakrishnapuram, under the Sattenapalli area. According to reports, the mysterious hair-cutting incidents have been taking place for the past 10–12 days, with one or more students finding their braids chopped off when they wake up in the morning.

Around 10–13 girls reportedly affected

So far, the hair of around 10–13 girls has allegedly been cut. The affected students, who belong to Class 8 and sleep in the same area of the hostel, have expressed fear over the repeated incidents. They reportedly said their hair remains intact when they go to sleep but is found cut the following morning.

Parents question hostel authorities' inaction

The incidents have also triggered anger among parents, who have questioned the hostel authorities' alleged inaction and lack of awareness about the matter. Parents further claimed that an earlier incident involving a student's hand being cut had also taken place at the hostel.

Demanding an investigation, parents have called for action against those responsible. They said that if an insider is involved, the person should be removed, while an outsider should face an FIR. Some parents warned that they would approach the police themselves if the hostel management failed to act.