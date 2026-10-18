 Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Pandal Stampede: CM Adhikari, Amit Shah To Visit Injured On Oct 18 As State Cancels Puja Events
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HomeIndiaChorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Pandal Stampede: CM Adhikari, Amit Shah To Visit Injured On Oct 18 As State Cancels Puja Events

Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Pandal Stampede: CM Adhikari, Amit Shah To Visit Injured On Oct 18 As State Cancels Puja Events

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit those injured in the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede on Sunday. The state has cancelled all Durga Puja events following the tragedy, which claimed 19 lives and injured 25 people. Adhikari also urged opposition parties not to politicise the incident.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 01:49 AM IST
Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Pandal Stampede: CM Adhikari, Amit Shah To Visit Injured On Oct 18 As State Cancels Puja Events
West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | ANI & File Pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said he and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit those injured in a stampede in a Durga Puja pandal here on Sunday morning.

Adhikari said the state government has cancelled all events associated with the ongoing Durga Puja festival in view of the tragic accident that claimed 19 lives so far and left 25 people injured.

"The Union Home Minister and I will visit the injured persons at the hospital on Sunday morning," he said.

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Shah, who arrived in the city to visit puja pandals on Saturday evening, has already announced cancellation of his programmes on October 18.

The stampede occurred at the Chorebagan puja pandal in north Kolkata amid rain in the evening.

Adhikari urged the opposition parties not to play politics over the incident, claiming that the kin of the deceased persons have expressed their faith in the government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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