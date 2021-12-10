Chopper crash: Last rites of Brigadier Lidder performed with full military honours – See pics

The last rites of Defence Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who was among the 13 people who died in the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, were performed with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Brigadier L S Lidder, who died along with 12 others in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

An IAF chopper crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present at the last rites of the Brigadier Lidder.

Wife and daughter of the defence advisor of the CDS broke down while paying their last respects to him.

Mournful visuals showed Brigadier's wife in tears kneeling by the head of her husband's coffin, which was draped with the national flag and decked with flowers.

Brigadier's daughter was by her mother's side, fighting back tears of her own while paying her last respects to her father. Many senior defence personnel also paid their last respects to Lidder at Brar square.

Brigadier Lidder's mortal remains were kept at Brar square in Delhi cantonment before his cremation.

Along with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Lidder was among the 13 killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Born on June 26, 1969, Brigadier Lidder was defence assistant to the CDS since January 2021.

He was commissioned in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) in December 1990 and commanded a battalion of the JAKRIF in Congo as UN peacekeeping force. He also commanded a brigade on India's northern borders.

He served as director at the Military Operations Directorate and also as defence assistant at Kazakhstan. Approved for the Major General rank, he was due to take over a division. He is survived by wife Geetika Lidder and a daughter.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:16 PM IST