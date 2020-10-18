'Choose hope over fear': Chidambaram, 'inspired' by Joe Biden, tells India's voters

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaran has invoked US democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and asked voters to "choose hope over fear".

"Joe Biden, the Democratic Party candidate in the US elections, said yesterday that 'We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and, yes, truth over lies'," Chidambaram tweeted in Hindi, adding that this is a good vow for India's voters.

"This is a good vow. Which should be taken by people from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere who will vote this month," he said.

The Congress leader also hailed the re-election of Jacinda Ardern as the Prime Minister of New Zealand. "It gives us hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy," he remarked.

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern has been re-elected in a landslide victory in the country’s general election.

Besides the Assembly polls in Bihar in three phases starting on October 28, bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 Assembly seats including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, spread across 12 States, will be held on November 3 and 7.

