Chirag Paswan Vs Jitan Ram Manjhi: Union Ministers Clash Over Quota Row, Seek Each Other’s Resignation

Left: Chirag Paswan Right: Jitan Ram Manjhi |

New Delhi: A war of words broke out on Saturday between Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and his cabinet colleague Jitan Ram Manjhi over the issue of reservation, with both leaders calling for each other’s resignation.

The controversy was triggered by remarks from Manjhi’s son and Minister in the Bihar government, Santosh Kumar Suman, who called for a review of the reservation policy and backed the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) within the existing reservation framework.

“I think the purpose of reservation has not been served. The concept of creating the Mahadalit category with 18 of the 22 Dalit caste groups has been defeated due to the wide gap among the beneficiaries. The Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category was created out of the other backward castes (OBCs), and the same was true for the concept of economically weaker sections (EWS) among the upper castes,” Suman said, as reported by Times of India.

“How can it be wrong to ask which sections have benefited from reservation and to what extent, and which people standing at the very bottom of the social ladder remain deprived of it? Why is no DM or SP from the Musahar community, which has 4 percent population in Bihar? A comparative study is needed. Why will one section get 8 percent and another 80 percent among the beneficiaries?” he added.

Paswan calls for resignations

Responding to the remarks, Paswan said that if Manjhi and his son want sub-quotas and a creamy layer within SC reservation, the Union Minister should resign.

“If Jitan Ram Manjhi feels these measures should be implemented, should he not resign first? Let him introduce the 'creamy layer' concept — after all, he would fall under that category too, wouldn't he? He should resign, and his son — who is present here — should resign as well,” he added.

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Manjhi hit back at Paswan, arguing that such a stance could deprive people of the benefits of reservation.

"People will end up being deprived of the benefits of reservation because of this stance. However, we maintain that this division is essential in the broader public interest. "Since he (Chirag) does not want to look after the interests of our poor people, he should resign," he added.

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The clash comes amid a renewed debate over reservation and sub-categorisation. In 2024, the Supreme Court, in a judgment, allowed states to sub-classify Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to ensure that the benefits of reservation reach the more backward groups within these categories.