Chirag Paswan elected LJP's new president

New Delhi: Ram Vilas Paswan, who helmed the Lok Janshakti Party for nearly two decades, on Tuesday announced that his son Chirag has been unanimously elected its next president. Describing Chirag as wise and mature politician, Paswan said the party needed a young face, one who can travel and work for its expansion. Chirag's name as the party's next president was proposed in the national executive of the Lok Janshakti Party. "I was handling the dual responsibility of Cabinet minister and party chief, but LJP needed a young face who can work for expansion and everyone wanted Chirag to lead the party," Paswan said at a press conference here. Paswan, now 73, founded the party in November 2000 and was at its helm for nearly two decades. Chirag said his father was also his mentor and will be "my president". "I may have become LJP's chief, but my president will always be Ram Vilas ji," Chirag said. —Agencies