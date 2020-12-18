Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna extends his support to farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, protesting farmers at the Singhu border are making arrangements to install waterproof tents to protect them from the cold weather conditions.

Farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre has entered its 23rd day today.

"We are preparing ourselves for a longer stay as our fight against black laws will continue. It's getting colder, so we're putting more tents," said a protester.

"PM should talk to the farmers and take back the farm laws. We will not give up our fight against these laws," said Dayal Singh, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab.

While the protesters including women, children and senior citizens remain at the Singhu border amid chilly weather, they have started facing difficulties as the national capital's temperature dips down.

Preparations are underway for setting up a long tent here to protect the protesters from the cold weather conditions.

"This agitation will go on for long, we have women, children and senior citizens with us so we are preparing a long tent to save them from this cold weather," said Salwinder Singh, farmers' leader.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers' conferences in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing today.

On December 16, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the 'Kisan Sammelan' in Gwalior.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister appreciated Tomar for "attempting to have a polite dialogue" with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it.

(With inputs from ANI)