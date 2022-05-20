Chintan Shivir failed to achieve anything meaningful: Prashant Kishor attacks Congress

New Delhi: Poll stratergist Prashant Kishor on Friday said that that the recent Congress meet 'Chintan Shivir' served little purpose other than to buy time for the Congress leadership, "at least till the impending rout" in states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!" - Prashant Kishor wrote in his post.

The Congress, promising hard decisions after a series of election debacles since 2014, approved some reforms but steered clear of larger questions, including a leadership revamp.

