Chintan Shivir: Congress top leaders demand Rahul Gandhi to be made party president once again

Though the issue of elevation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president is yet to be decided, the party leaders have proposed that he should start a nationwide 'Jan Jagran Yatra' from October this year.

According to the sources, the proposal came from state party presidents, in-charges and opposition leaders in a meeting convened by party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday at Udaipur Chintan Shivir.

In the meeting, the leaders demanded the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as national president once again.

The leaders believed that Rahul Gandhi should start touring all the states, especially the north, where the party is losing its base as it will help Congress to reach all sections of the society.

Rajasthan state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said to the media, "Yes, a meeting was called where Jan Jagran Yatra was discussed. It will take place under the leadership of the party president."

It is to mention here that the election of Congress president is scheduled in August this year and as the sentiment suggests in Chintan Shivir, it is almost certain that Rahul Gandhi will take the charge.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 06:21 PM IST