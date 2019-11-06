Chinmayanand case: SIT files 4,700-page charge sheet

Shahjahanpur: The Special Investigation Team probing sexual harassment allegations against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand and a related extortion case filed a voluminous charge sheet on Wednesday in the two cases in a court here.

"The SIT has filed a 4,700-page charge sheet and case diary in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh," Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh told PTI.

"We will study the charge sheet and the mobile call detail record," the lawyer said.During the probe, the SIT recorded statements of 105 people and collected 24 physical and 55 documentary evidence.

The contents of the charge sheet were not immediately available as the probe team has to file a final report in form of an affidavit in a sealed cover in the Allahabad High Court on November 28.

Chinmayanand is lodged in the jail following the case lodged against him by the law student under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

The four accused in the extortion case are the woman law student who had charged Chinmayanand with sexual harassment, Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin. All of them are in jail.