Chinmayanand Case: Arrest of law student is a propaganda to drop the case, believes the father

23-year-old law student from Uttar Pradesh who filed case against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual assault was arrested in an extortion case. The woman’s father believes it is a propaganda of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to make her and her family stop pursuing the case against Chinmayanand.

The woman was earlier on Tuesday taken into custody in the extortion case but later released by the SIT after the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) first, granted a stay on her arrest.

The matter of the law student's anticipatory bail hearing being heard by the Allahabad High Court, was to come up for hearing on Thursday, but the SIT did not wait for the court's ruling, as certain phone calls traced revealed that the victim was planning to escape.

The woman and three other boys, who were arrested earlier, had allegedly made extortion calls to Chinmayanand asking him to pay Rs 5 crore or else they would make public his intimate videos. Chinmayanand had earlier lodged a complaint in this regard.