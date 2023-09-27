 Chinese Tech Company Lenovo's Bengaluru Office, Puducherry Factory Visited By Income Tax Officials
Chinese Tech Company Lenovo's Bengaluru Office, Puducherry Factory Visited By Income Tax Officials

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
The income tax authorities visited Chinese tech company Lenovo's Bengaluru office and Puducherry factory on Wednesday.

During the visit, the authorities inspected Lenovo employees' laptops, Reuters reported citing sources. They also reportedly attempted to establish communication with the company's senior management both during and after the visit.

Following the visit, a Lenovo spokesperson said that the company has been "co-operating with the authorities".

"As responsible corporate citizens, we adhere strictly to all applicable laws, regulations and reporting requirements in every jurisdiction in which we do business," the spokesperson said. "We are co-operating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required."

