China Nirbhar? Dream 11 only funded, not owned

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four-and-a-half-month deal.

However, Dream11 will be a bit of a blow for PM Modi's dream of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' as Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings is one of its financial backers.

Incidentally, the cricket board decided to suspend its partnership with Vivo as the 'Boycott China' campaign gathered steam in the wake of the bloody India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

It is not as if the BCCI has got a good deal: Vivo in 2018 acquired the IPL title sponsorship rights for Rs 2,199 crore in a five-year deal. Accordingly, the company was paying the BCCI Rs 439.80 crore annually. Dream11 has been awarded the title sponsorship for Rs 222 crore, which means that the BCCI would be getting Rs 217.80 crore less from the IPL’s title sponsorship this year.